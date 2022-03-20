BitTorrent Trading Down 26.6% Over Last 7 Days (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded down 26.6% against the dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a market cap of $1.87 billion and $16,024.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.65 or 0.00221755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007847 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005303 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005117 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000797 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002334 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003855 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BTTOLD is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

