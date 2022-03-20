BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Stake Lifted by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 78,188 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned about 0.71% of BlackRock Capital Investment worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKCC shares. TheStreet raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $4.08 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $301.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 143.77% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

