BLB&B Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 96.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Biogen from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Biogen from $284.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Biogen from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

BIIB traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.57. 2,036,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,595. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.21 and its 200 day moving average is $248.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.67 and a 52 week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

