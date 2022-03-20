BLB&B Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,704,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,108 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $87,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $48.23. 20,866,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,951,711. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $53.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.47.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.