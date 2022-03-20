BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $2.77 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.35.

Shares of CAT traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.91. 4,010,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,583,315. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.58 and a 200-day moving average of $203.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

