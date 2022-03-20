BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $417,000 Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Linde by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,398,000 after acquiring an additional 289,664 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Linde by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,165,000 after acquiring an additional 33,149 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Linde by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.53.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $311.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,231,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,369. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.69. The firm has a market cap of $159.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $264.12 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.93%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

