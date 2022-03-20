BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 11,808 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,688 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,808 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 86.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,494,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,143,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891,357 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,848,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850,030 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,068,609,000 after buying an additional 5,079,220 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 29.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,133,242 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $551,552,000 after buying an additional 2,283,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,756,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,895,601,000 after buying an additional 1,821,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $55.97. The stock had a trading volume of 50,865,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,194,510. The stock has a market cap of $232.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.06. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.32 and a 52-week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Raymond James cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

