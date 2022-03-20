BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,342,000 after acquiring an additional 696,922 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after purchasing an additional 566,470 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,712,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,745,000 after purchasing an additional 110,861 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,453,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,324,000 after purchasing an additional 396,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,173,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,820,000 after purchasing an additional 276,454 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $110.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,438,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,239. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.25 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.06 and a 200-day moving average of $115.13.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

