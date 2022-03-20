BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 2,081 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $10,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.77.

NYSE DHI traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,570,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,211. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.17. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.53 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.22%.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

