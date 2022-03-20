BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 5,267 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,279 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,267 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,867,060,000 after buying an additional 2,127,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 98.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,028,736 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $244,220,000 after buying an additional 1,004,112 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,530,686 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,007,730,000 after buying an additional 854,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,129,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,195,052,000 after buying an additional 691,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total value of $47,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,596 shares of company stock worth $3,831,954 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.45. 7,677,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,941,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.76. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.37.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.58.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

