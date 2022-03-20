BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 6,598 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,598 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,109 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77,906.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 717,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,428,000 after purchasing an additional 716,739 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $53,981,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,549,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,690,000 after buying an additional 257,163 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 115,526.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after buying an additional 142,097 shares in the last quarter.

IWP stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.97. 1,248,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,777. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.75. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $88.97 and a one year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

