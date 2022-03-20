Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Receives $38.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLNK. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Blink Charging by 140.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Blink Charging by 577.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Blink Charging by 86.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.39. Blink Charging has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 263.24%. Blink Charging’s quarterly revenue was up 224.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Blink Charging will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

