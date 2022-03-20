BMO Capital Markets Boosts NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Price Target to C$15.70

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$15.70 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NWHUF. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NWHUF stock opened at $11.34 on Thursday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $12.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0522 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 5.85%.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

