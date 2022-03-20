BMO Capital Markets Raises Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Price Target to C$65.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTFGet Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets to C$65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ANCTF has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ANCTF stock opened at $42.06 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average is $39.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.0863 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.83%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

