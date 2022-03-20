Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.75

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.75 and traded as high as C$9.65. Bonterra Energy shares last traded at C$9.65, with a volume of 62,746 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BNE shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.25.

The stock has a market cap of C$337.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

In related news, Senior Officer Brad Allen Curtis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.04, for a total value of C$225,942.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$290,833.19. Also, Director John Campbell sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.81, for a total value of C$148,002.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$132,145.50.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

