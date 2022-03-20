Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $96.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.11.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

NYSE:BAH opened at $86.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.70. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $91.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.05%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.