Bridgestone Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BRDCY)

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Bridgestone in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bridgestone’s FY2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Get Bridgestone alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgestone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRDCY opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Bridgestone has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.34.

Bridgestone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.