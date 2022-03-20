Brokerages Anticipate RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. RPT Realty reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RPT shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

RPT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.35. 929,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.15. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $14.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 69.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in RPT Realty by 25.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 2.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 185,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 73,251.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 22,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 16.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 451,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 64,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

