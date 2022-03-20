Brokerages Anticipate Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to Announce $0.85 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Unum Group (NYSE:UNMGet Rating) will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Unum Group posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. Unum Group’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.78.

NYSE:UNM opened at $29.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.23. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,845,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Unum Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,382,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,820,000 after purchasing an additional 230,546 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Unum Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,593,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,124,000 after purchasing an additional 228,694 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,532,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,005,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,403,000 after acquiring an additional 169,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group (Get Rating)

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

