Brokerages Expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) to announce $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the highest is $1.62. East West Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $6.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow East West Bancorp.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $477.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

Shares of EWBC stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $81.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,169,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $65.87 and a fifty-two week high of $93.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,857,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,991,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,424,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,909,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,300 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 433.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,164,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,599,000 after acquiring an additional 945,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp (Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on East West Bancorp (EWBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.