Brokerages Expect Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) to Announce -$0.39 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Imago BioSciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.40). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Imago BioSciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.38). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Imago BioSciences.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on IMGO shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imago BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other Imago BioSciences news, insider Laura G. Eichorn sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $172,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $266,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,107,260.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMGO. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 248.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

IMGO opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. Imago BioSciences has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $35.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.27.

About Imago BioSciences (Get Rating)

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Imago BioSciences (IMGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.