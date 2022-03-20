Brokerages Expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.77 Million

Analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $45.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.80 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $56.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $191.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $187.80 million to $192.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $200.85 million, with estimates ranging from $193.06 million to $204.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Independent Bank stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.21. 135,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.05. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 18,368 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,455,000 after purchasing an additional 139,931 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 495,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,248 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

