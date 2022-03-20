Brokerages Expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to Post $1.77 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2022

Equities analysts predict that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDRGet Rating) will announce $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.93. Matador Resources posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 149.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year earnings of $7.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $8.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.91.

Shares of Matador Resources stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.81. 2,202,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,169. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 4.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.54. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 49,366.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,965 shares during the last quarter. THRC Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,085,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 439.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,413,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,196,000 after buying an additional 1,151,927 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,387,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,158,000 after buying an additional 906,304 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 178.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,389,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,845,000 after buying an additional 889,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matador Resources (MTDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.