Brokerages Expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to Post $1.77 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) will announce $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.93. Matador Resources posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 149.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year earnings of $7.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $8.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.91.

Shares of Matador Resources stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.81. 2,202,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,169. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 4.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.54. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 49,366.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,965 shares during the last quarter. THRC Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,085,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 439.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,413,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,196,000 after buying an additional 1,151,927 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,387,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,158,000 after buying an additional 906,304 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 178.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,389,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,845,000 after buying an additional 889,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

