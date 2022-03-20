Brokerages Expect RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Will Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Analysts expect RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for RCI Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.27. RCI Hospitality posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will report full year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $5.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RCI Hospitality.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $61.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RICK shares. TheStreet raised RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Sidoti increased their price objective on RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on RCI Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of RICK stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.14. The stock had a trading volume of 115,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,981. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $609.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.03. RCI Hospitality has a 1-year low of $55.33 and a 1-year high of $94.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.83%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

