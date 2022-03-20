Brokerages Expect Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vicarious Surgical’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.70). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vicarious Surgical.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04).

RBOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

In other Vicarious Surgical news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $56,523.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $45,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,215 shares of company stock valued at $126,740 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBOT. VK Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $293,386,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,472,000. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $12,962,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $11,399,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 38,688.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after buying an additional 815,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

RBOT stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $5.52. 475,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,807. Vicarious Surgical has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a current ratio of 61.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.01.

About Vicarious Surgical (Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vicarious Surgical (RBOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.