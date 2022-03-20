Brokerages Set Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Price Target at $17.92

Shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.92.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Absolute Software stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68. Absolute Software has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $15.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0642 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is presently -92.59%.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

