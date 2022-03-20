Brokerages Set Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Price Target at $14.00

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,069,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,315,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,321,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,167,000 after purchasing an additional 707,038 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 879,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 517,144 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,971,000 after purchasing an additional 334,689 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CYH stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $11.61. 1,317,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,233. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.67. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $17.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.31.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 21.43%. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

