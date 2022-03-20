Brokerages Set Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) PT at GBX 958.13

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 958.13 ($12.46).

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRES. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.48) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.10) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.30) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.75) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.18) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Shares of FRES opened at GBX 737 ($9.58) on Thursday. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 610.60 ($7.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 997.60 ($12.97). The company has a market capitalization of £5.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 720.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 817.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 2.47%. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.58%.

About Fresnillo (Get Rating)

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.