Brokerages Set Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) PT at $7.89

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $5.70 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. CLSA started coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, February 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.76 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.60 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRAB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRAB traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.10. 24,046,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,402,344. Grab has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $13.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10.

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

