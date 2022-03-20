Brokerages Set Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Price Target at GBX 21

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 21 ($0.27).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBR. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of HBR opened at GBX 426.60 ($5.55) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 375.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 372.96. Harbour Energy has a one year low of GBX 284 ($3.69) and a one year high of GBX 454 ($5.90). The company has a market cap of £3.95 billion and a PE ratio of -8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.23, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

About Harbour Energy (Get Rating)

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

