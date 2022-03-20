Brokerages Set Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) PT at $10.21

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.21.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on Infinera in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

In related news, Director David F. Welch sold 200,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $1,828,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 150,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,357,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 354,882 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,829. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 272.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.55. 2,002,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,440. Infinera has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $10.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $400.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Infinera’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

