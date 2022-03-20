Brokerages Set Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Price Target at $12.40

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

INO traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.76. 26,221,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,226,120. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $10.41.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17,104.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INO. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 11,314 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 410.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,301,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,568 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,433,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after acquiring an additional 65,245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 185.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 539,469 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.