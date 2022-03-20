Brokerages Set Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Target Price at $320.20

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFLGet Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $320.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $336.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

ODFL opened at $328.30 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $226.25 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $307.13 and a 200-day moving average of $320.95. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,622,000 after buying an additional 33,158 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 91,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,046,000 after buying an additional 26,578 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,005,000 after purchasing an additional 179,388 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

