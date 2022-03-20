Brokerages Set Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Target Price at $39.88

Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.88.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of OGN opened at $35.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average of $33.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 411.54%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGN. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $60,137,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 48,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 27,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 68.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

