Brokerages Set Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) PT at $30.86

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNVR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

UNVR traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $32.51. 1,806,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average is $27.20. Univar Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $19.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.76.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $694,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.88 per share, for a total transaction of $139,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $347,510 and have sold 54,942 shares worth $1,607,845. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 1,239.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

