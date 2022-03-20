Brokerages Set Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) PT at $12.56

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.56.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZETA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zeta Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, major shareholder Gpi Capital Gemini Holdco Lp sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $45,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. 22.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,653,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,537. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Zeta Global has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $13.09.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

