Brokers Set Expectations for Solid Biosciences Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Solid Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Solid Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.85.

Shares of SLDB stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $6.28.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Solid Biosciences had a negative net margin of 530.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,287,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,003,000 after acquiring an additional 313,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,253,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,514 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 60,208 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares during the period. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Solid Biosciences news, COO Joel Solomon Zev Schneider sold 30,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $33,554.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 53,632 shares of company stock valued at $59,004 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.