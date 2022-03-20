Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 33.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $426.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.72. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.21%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LMT. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.09.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

