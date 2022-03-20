Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Trims Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. UBS Group started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

KEY stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.53. KeyCorp has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.66%.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

