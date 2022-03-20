Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buzzi Unicem from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Shares of BZZUF stock opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average of $22.32. Buzzi Unicem has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $29.00.
Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site; safety sheets; and clinkers. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.
