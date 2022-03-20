Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.21.

Several brokerages have commented on CZR. B. Riley cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ CZR traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,776,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,117. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $119.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $713,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.89 per share, for a total transaction of $895,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,388 shares of company stock worth $1,118,509. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

