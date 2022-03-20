Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CSTE. TheStreet cut shares of Caesarstone from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caesarstone from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Shares of Caesarstone stock opened at $11.53 on Thursday. Caesarstone has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Caesarstone ( NASDAQ:CSTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Caesarstone had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 2.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesarstone will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesarstone by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,903,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,637,000 after buying an additional 9,601 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 562,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 549,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 57,757 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 526,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 121,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 357,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 98,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.