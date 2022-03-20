Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $928.59

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 928.59 ($12.08) and traded as high as GBX 1,060 ($13.78). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 1,060 ($13.78), with a volume of 803 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of £136.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 930.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 930.97.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.43%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.