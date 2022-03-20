Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Shares Down 4% Following Insider Selling

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $20.18 and last traded at $20.18. Approximately 15,364 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 657,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

Specifically, CAO Todd E. Hasty bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Todd E. Hasty bought 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $74,877.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $786.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average is $23.06.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Caleres had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 61.12%. The firm had revenue of $679.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 58.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

