California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

CRC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on California Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Shares of CRC opened at $43.49 on Thursday. California Resources has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $47.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average is $42.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.28.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.36 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 32.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 317.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that California Resources will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.08%.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $4,373,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $5,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,096 shares of company stock worth $28,895,861 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of California Resources by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,001,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $384,436,000 after purchasing an additional 188,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of California Resources by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,722,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of California Resources by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,408,000 after buying an additional 22,171 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of California Resources by 572.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,100,000 after buying an additional 915,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of California Resources by 2,918.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,027,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,882,000 after buying an additional 993,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

