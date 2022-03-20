Campbell Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund comprises about 1.1% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RNP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $116,000.

Shares of RNP opened at $25.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.72. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $29.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

