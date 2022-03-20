Campbell Capital Management Inc. Makes New $247,000 Investment in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBBY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

BBBY has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.62.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, EVP Gregg A. Melnick bought 7,195 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,434.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig bought 5,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $68,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 33,862 shares of company stock valued at $475,490 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $22.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.33. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $44.51.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Profile (Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.