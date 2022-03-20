Campbell Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,750 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 2.5% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 112,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 22,999 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 415,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Ardent Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $1,641,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 140,668 shares of company stock valued at $9,671,888 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $71.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.78 and a 200-day moving average of $62.19. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $154.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.