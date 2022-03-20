Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) will report $1.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76. Canadian Natural Resources posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 139.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full year earnings of $6.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $7.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $7.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Bank of America started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Desjardins boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.75. 2,493,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,526,177. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.97. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.592 dividend. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 45.84%.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

