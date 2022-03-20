Canfor (TSE:CFP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.56

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$28.56 and traded as high as C$30.37. Canfor shares last traded at C$30.27, with a volume of 623,803 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CFP. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price target on Canfor and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canfor from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Canfor from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canfor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The firm has a market cap of C$3.77 billion and a PE ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.64.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

